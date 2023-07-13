Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-478 13 July 2023: Check out the exciting prize money, winning ticket

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-478 13 July 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-478 13 July 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 478 lottery will take place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40. 

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

     

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 478 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited
     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited
     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited
     

    Ticket Number ending with: 
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited
     

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
