    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-636 January 13 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-636 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Jan 13).

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 13, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-635 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Jan 13) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 636:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state
     

