Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-634 lottery results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Dec 30).

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-634 December 30 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 30, 2023, 9:01 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-634 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Dec 30) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 634:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2023, 9:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    Kerala news live 30 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Zhen Hua 15 vessel to dock at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Digital shifts in 2024: Key changes impacting UPI IDs, SIM cards, tax returns and more from January 1 snt

    Digital shifts in 2024: Key changes impacting UPI IDs, SIM cards, tax returns and more from January 1

    France flight row: Hunt on for masterminds of 'human trafficking' network; upto Rs 1.2 cr paid to agents snt

    France flight row: Hunt on for masterminds of 'human trafficking' network; upto Rs 1.2 cr paid to agents

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Skeleton found at Kunigal in Tumkur, investigation underway vkp

    Karnataka: Skeleton found at Kunigal in Tumkur, investigation underway

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    16 km roadshow to projects worth Rs 15000 crore... PM Modi's Ayodhya visit ahead of mega Ram Temple event

    Kerala news live 30 december 2023 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Zhen Hua 15 vessel to dock at Vizhinjam International Seaport today

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Who is Lakhbir Singh Landa, the Canada-based gangster now branded by India as terrorist?

    Cinnamon to Hibiscus: 7 refreshing herbal teas for winter mornings SHG

    Cinnamon to Hibiscus: 7 refreshing herbal teas for winter mornings

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon