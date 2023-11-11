Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-627 November 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karunya KR-627 lottery : The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 11). 

     

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-627 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 11). The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 627:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    KV 690197

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    KS 485810

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    KN 596482
    KO 849098
    KP 278863
    KR 670339
    KS 352195
    KT 226479
    KU 454977
    KV 927942
    KW 943429
    KX 234302
    KY 702005
    KZ 924240

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    KN 690197  
    KO 690197
    KP 690197 
    KR 690197
    KS 690197 
    KT 690197
    KU 690197 
    KW 690197
    KX 690197  
    KY 690197 
    KZ 690197

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0143  1298  1763  2236  2415  2476  3281  4324  5144  5545  6035  7082  7141  7176  7420  8122  8201  9819

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    4459  4463  5355  5362  6150  6559  8069  8851  8999  9951

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state
     

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2023, 3:23 PM IST
