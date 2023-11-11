Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-627 November 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

Karunya KR-627 lottery : The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 11).

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-627 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 11). The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 627:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KV 690197

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KS 485810

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KN 596482

KO 849098

KP 278863

KR 670339

KS 352195

KT 226479

KU 454977

KV 927942

KW 943429

KX 234302

KY 702005

KZ 924240

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KN 690197

KO 690197

KP 690197

KR 690197

KS 690197

KT 690197

KU 690197

KW 690197

KX 690197

KY 690197

KZ 690197

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0143 1298 1763 2236 2415 2476 3281 4324 5144 5545 6035 7082 7141 7176 7420 8122 8201 9819

5th Prize: Rs 2000

4459 4463 5355 5362 6150 6559 8069 8851 8999 9951

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Results awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Results awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state

