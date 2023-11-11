Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-627 November 11 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE
Karunya KR-627 lottery : The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 11).
The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-627 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday (Nov 11). The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 627:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
KV 690197
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
KS 485810
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
KN 596482
KO 849098
KP 278863
KR 670339
KS 352195
KT 226479
KU 454977
KV 927942
KW 943429
KX 234302
KY 702005
KZ 924240
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
KN 690197
KO 690197
KP 690197
KR 690197
KS 690197
KT 690197
KU 690197
KW 690197
KX 690197
KY 690197
KZ 690197
4th Prize: Rs 5000
0143 1298 1763 2236 2415 2476 3281 4324 5144 5545 6035 7082 7141 7176 7420 8122 8201 9819
5th Prize: Rs 2000
4459 4463 5355 5362 6150 6559 8069 8851 8999 9951
6th Prize: Rs 1000
Results awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state