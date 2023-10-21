Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-624 October 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 624 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-624 October 21 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya KR-624 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday ( Oct 21`). The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

     

    Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 624:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaganyaan mission update: Anomaly put on hold ISRO's first test flight

    Gaganyaan mission update: Anomaly rectified, ISRO to go ahead with first test flight today

    Kerala news live october 21 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Swimming coach from Kerala dies after falling into pool in Bengaluru

    Poor Mumbai air quality: BMC threatens to shut construction projects

    Poor Mumbai air quality: BMC threatens to shut construction projects

    Backed by US and UK, Canada PM on Diplomatic Row: 'India making it unbelievably difficult...'

    Backed by US and UK, Canada PM on Diplomatic Row: 'India making it unbelievably difficult...'

    ISRO Gaganyaan TV-D1 test mission updates, objectives what next watch live

    WATCH LIVE: Gaganyaan Mission Update: Anomaly fixed, ISRO's first test flight at 10 AM

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam Khan, makes rare public appearance in Messi jersey [WATCH] ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan's youngest, AbRam Khan, makes rare public appearance in Messi jersey [WATCH]

    Deepika Padukone's fiery red dress makes fans go crazy as she attends Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' wrap up party ATG

    Deepika Padukone's fiery red dress makes fans go crazy as she attends Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' wrap up party

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani bring Bollywood's finest together at Mumbai soiree [WATCH] ATG

    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani bring Bollywood's finest together at Mumbai soiree [WATCH]

    Dunki Mukesh Chhabra raves about Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's unbeatable collaboration; Read ATG

    Dunki: Mukesh Chhabra raves about Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's unbeatable collaboration; Read

    Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri ATG

    Why did Falguni Pathak shun Bollywood? This is how much she charges for her performance during Navratri

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon