    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 619 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 16, 2023, 2:09 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Sep 16) announced the results of the Karunya KR-619 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

    Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 619:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    KS 816456

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    KP 356016

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    KN 816456
    KO 816456
    KP 816456
    KR 816456
    KT 816456
    KU 816456
    KV 816456
    KW 816456
    KX 816456
    KY 816456
    KZ 816456

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    KN 963960
    KO 659802
    KP 399128
    KR 997271
    KS 418723
    KT 301580
    KU 950152
    KV 300008
    KW 427626
    KX 209183
    KY 606799
    KZ 789755

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0674  9144  5896  2927 4277  6299  1973  5708  8393  5739  9121  7931  9978  1105 7350  8298  7028  6337

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
