Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 619 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.
The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Sep 16) announced the results of the Karunya KR-619 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.
Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 619:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
KS 816456
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
KP 356016
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
KN 816456
KO 816456
KP 816456
KR 816456
KT 816456
KU 816456
KV 816456
KW 816456
KX 816456
KY 816456
KZ 816456
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
KN 963960
KO 659802
KP 399128
KR 997271
KS 418723
KT 301580
KU 950152
KV 300008
KW 427626
KX 209183
KY 606799
KZ 789755
4th Prize: Rs 5000
0674 9144 5896 2927 4277 6299 1973 5708 8393 5739 9121 7931 9978 1105 7350 8298 7028 6337
5th Prize: Rs 2000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1000
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited
For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.