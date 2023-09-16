Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-619 September 16 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 619 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Sep 16) announced the results of the Karunya KR-619 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure of Karunya KR 619:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KS 816456

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KP 356016

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KN 816456

KO 816456

KP 816456

KR 816456

KT 816456

KU 816456

KV 816456

KW 816456

KX 816456

KY 816456

KZ 816456

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KN 963960

KO 659802

KP 399128

KR 997271

KS 418723

KT 301580

KU 950152

KV 300008

KW 427626

KX 209183

KY 606799

KZ 789755

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0674 9144 5896 2927 4277 6299 1973 5708 8393 5739 9121 7931 9978 1105 7350 8298 7028 6337

5th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.