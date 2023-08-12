Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE

The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 614 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Aug 12) will announce the results of the Karunya KR-614 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-614 lottery:

1st Prize- Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs]

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize-Rs.8,000/-

Result Awaited

2nd Prize-Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

Result Awaited

3rd Prize- Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

Result Awaited

4th Prize- Rs.5,000/-

Result Awaited

5th Prize- Rs.2,000/-

Result Awaited

6th Prize- Rs.1,000/-

Result Awaited

7th Prize Rs.500/-

Result Awaited

8th Prize Rs.100/-

Result Awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.