    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR 614 Aug 12 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prizes HERE

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 614 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Aug 12) will announce the results of the Karunya KR-614 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

    Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-614 lottery:

    1st Prize- Rs.80,00,000/- [80 Lakhs] 
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize-Rs.8,000/-
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize-Rs.5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize- Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh] 
    Result Awaited

    4th Prize- Rs.5,000/-   
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize- Rs.2,000/-
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize- Rs.1,000/-  
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize Rs.500/-   
    Result Awaited

    8th Prize Rs.100/- 
    Result Awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
