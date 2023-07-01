Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-608 1 July 2023: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh? Check HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 608 Result: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-608 today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya (KR 608) lottery at 3 pm. Participants can conveniently check the outcomes by visiting the official website of the lottery department at http://keralalotteries.com/. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 5 lakh. A Karunya lottery ticket costs Rs. 40, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in the Karunya (KR 608) lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited