    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-608 1 July 2023: Who will win the first prize worth Rs 80 lakh? Check HERE

    Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 608 Result: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-608 1 July 2023: check prize money, winner and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-608 today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya (KR 608) lottery at 3 pm. Participants can conveniently check the outcomes by visiting the official website of the lottery department at http://keralalotteries.com/. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 5 lakh. A Karunya lottery ticket costs Rs. 40, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

     

    It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in the Karunya (KR 608) lottery:

     

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
