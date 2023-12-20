Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-77 December 20 2023: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore today?

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-77 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The draw will take place at 3 pm. 

     

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-77 December 20 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-77: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Dec 20) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-77 lottery. The draw occurs at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-77 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Winners must claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup for Fifty Fifty FF-77 is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19 on December 19; 2 deaths anr

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19; 2 deaths

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by Delhi Police

    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru vkp

    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu Floods: Armed Forces power rescue and relief efforts (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kangana Ranaut's father confirms actress to join political arena by contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections RKK

    Kangana Ranaut's father confirms actress to join political arena by contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections

    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on ATG

    Boman Irani reveals he worked as shopkeeper for 14 years before breaking into Bollywood; Read on

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19 on December 19; 2 deaths anr

    Kerala reports fresh 292 cases of COVID-19; 2 deaths

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    PM Modi dials V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar, expresses 'great pain over some MPs abject theatrics'

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by DElhu Police

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: 4 suspects who uploaded video tracked by Delhi Police

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon