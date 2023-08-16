Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61 Aug 16 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-61 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (August 16). 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 10:14 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-61: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (Aug 16) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-61 lottery. The draw will occur at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-61 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Keep refreshing this page. 

    It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup is as follows:

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
