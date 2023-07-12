Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: Who will take home the Rs 1 crore first prize?

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-57 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 12). 

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: Who will take home the Rs 1 crore first prize? anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-57 12 July 2023: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 12) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-57 lottery. The draw will occur at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-57 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Keep refreshing this page. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

     

    The prize breakup is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs.1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs.8,000/-
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs.5,000/-
    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs.2,000/-
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs.1,000/-
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs.500/-
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs.100/-
    Result Awaited
     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 9:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 Latest updates: See party-wise leads and wins AJR

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: TMC secures over 30,000 seats, BJP trails with 8,239 seats

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    First Integrated Theatre Command may be announced in August

    Kerala news LIVE 12 July 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Rain update: Educational institutions to remain closed in 3 districts today

    Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist snt

    Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist

    50th GST Council: Full list of items to be costlier and cheaper after meet snt

    50th GST Council: Full list of items to be costlier and cheaper after meet

    Recent Stories

    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics? RBA

    Is Thalapathy Vijay going for padayatra? Will he quit films and join politics?

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: India's revised opening combination: Shubman Gill at No. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal to open osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: India's new opening combination: Shubman Gill at No. 3, Yashasvi Jaiswal to open

    Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday officially dating? Rumoured couple attends Spain concert vma

    Are Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday officially dating? Rumoured couple attends Spain concert

    Oppenheimer Reviews: Did Christopher Nolan's film gets thumbs up? Read FIRST reactions here RBA

    Oppenheimer Reviews: Did Christopher Nolan's film gets thumbs up? Read FIRST reactions here

    West Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 Latest updates: See party-wise leads and wins AJR

    WB Panchayat Elections 2023: TMC secures over 30,000 seats, BJP trails with 8,239 seats

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon