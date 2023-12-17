Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-630 December 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-630 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-630 December 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-630 Lottery on Sunday (Dec 17). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-630 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.
     

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian student goes missing in London BJP leader seeks S Jaishankar help gcw

    Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader seeks S Jaishankar's help

    Kerala: Special queue system begins at Sabarimala for women, children rkn

    Kerala: Special queue system begins at Sabarimala for women, children

    Parliament security breach Serious issue we need to go to root cause says PM Modi gcw

    Parliament security breach: 'Serious issue, we need to find root cause,' says PM Modi

    Kerala: Woman raped and left on railway track in Kochi; migrant worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Woman raped and left on railway track in Kochi; migrant worker arrested

    Kerala: Subvariant of COVID-19 'JN.1' detected in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: Subvariant of COVID-19 'JN.1' detected in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan writes sweet note for granddaughter Aaradhya's school performance, 'Not little anymore' RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan writes sweet note for granddaughter Aaradhya's school performance, 'Not little anymore'

    Salaar: Prabhas-Prithviraj's film creates record ahead of release rkn

    Salaar: Prabhas-Prithviraj's film creates record ahead of release

    Indian student goes missing in London BJP leader seeks S Jaishankar help gcw

    Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader seeks S Jaishankar's help

    Kerala: Special queue system begins at Sabarimala for women, children rkn

    Kerala: Special queue system begins at Sabarimala for women, children

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' vs Prabhas' 'Salaar': Who won at the advance box office collection? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' vs Prabhas' 'Salaar': Who won at the advance box office collection?

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon