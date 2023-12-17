Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-630 December 17 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE
Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-630 must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-630 Lottery on Sunday (Dec 17). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.
Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-630 lottery:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
Results awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Results awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Results awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Results awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5000
Results awaited
5th Prize: Rs 2000
Results awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1000
Results awaited
7th prize: Rs 500
Results awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.