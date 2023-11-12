Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-625 November 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more HERE

Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-625 must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-625 Lottery on Sunday, (Nov 12). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-625 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

AM 482230

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

AB 236992

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

AA 484497

AB 829570

AC 781992

AD 869099

AE 259502

AF 843364

AG 231527

AH 582239

AJ 951832

AK 533093

AL 433860

AM 699963

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

AA 482230

AB 482230

AC 482230

AD 482230

AE 482230

AF 482230

AG 482230

AH 482230

AJ 482230

AK 482230

AL 482230

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0939 1749 1835 3070 3892 3895 4432 6076 6103 6606 7075 7239 7415 7615 8265 8795 8856 9152

5th Prize: Rs 2000

1495 1790 2285 2339 4114 5530 7717

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0468 1443 1810 2095 2128 2346 2661 3127 3659 4346 4471 5309 5463 5598 5600 6082 6105 6230 6339 6756 7009 7100 8221 8880 9282 9355

7th Prize: Rs 500

0099 0116 0206 0268 0320 0349 0706 0966 1143 1309 1465 1698 1879 2041 2096 2164 2412 2414 2440 2564 2689 2762 3085 3392 3452 3749 3819 3870 3894 3994 4049 4102 4180 4236 4305 4387 4546 4905 5101 5134 5658 5878 6017 6102 6107 6157 6374 6411 6497 6516 6637 6664 6851 6871 6912 6987 7091 7188 7253 7346 7675 7725 7779 7860 8083 8362 9402 9460 9547 9690 9765 9872

8th Prize: Rs 100

0016 0028 0049 0052 0208 0493 0680 0743 0792 0830 1012 1013 1068 1073 1093 1158 1163 1219 1310 1385 1466 1643 1694 1925 1993 2052 2077 2318 2497 2513 2533 2543 2574 2605 2692 2926 3006 3194 3249 3303 3329 3356 3439 3440 3583 3624 3821 3915 3926 4008 4037 4055 4064 4171 4187 4218 4266 4267 4328 4333 4541 4571 4696 4789 4830 4835 4844 4870 4984 5110 5129 5136 5166 5271 5373 5424 5456 5868 5886 5899 6048 6077 6138 6235 6327 6386 6389 6417 6469 6698 6710 6720 6788 6896 6926 7053 7474 7493 7619 7751 7888 7921 8050 8187 8318 8353 8539 8615 8626 8779 8810 9061 9076 9130 9226 9257 9267 9308 9574 9592 9636 9737 9810

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.