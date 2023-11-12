Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-625 November 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money and more HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-625 must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 12, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Akshaya AK-625 Lottery on Sunday, (Nov 12). The declaration took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-625 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    AM 482230

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    AB 236992

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    AA 484497
    AB 829570
    AC 781992
    AD 869099
    AE 259502
    AF 843364
    AG 231527
    AH 582239
    AJ 951832
    AK 533093
    AL 433860
    AM 699963

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    AA 482230
    AB 482230
    AC 482230
    AD 482230
    AE 482230
    AF 482230
    AG 482230
    AH 482230
    AJ 482230
    AK 482230
    AL 482230

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0939  1749  1835  3070  3892  3895  4432  6076  6103  6606  7075  7239  7415  7615  8265  8795  8856  9152

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    1495  1790  2285  2339  4114  5530  7717

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    0468  1443  1810  2095  2128  2346  2661  3127  3659  4346  4471  5309  5463  5598  5600  6082  6105  6230  6339  6756  7009  7100  8221  8880  9282 9355

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    0099  0116  0206  0268  0320  0349  0706  0966  1143  1309  1465  1698  1879  2041  2096  2164  2412  2414  2440  2564  2689  2762  3085  3392  3452  3749  3819  3870  3894  3994  4049  4102  4180  4236  4305  4387  4546  4905  5101  5134  5658  5878  6017  6102  6107  6157  6374  6411  6497  6516  6637  6664  6851  6871  6912  6987  7091  7188  7253  7346  7675  7725  7779  7860  8083  8362  9402  9460  9547  9690  9765  9872

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    0016  0028  0049  0052  0208  0493  0680  0743  0792  0830  1012  1013  1068  1073  1093  1158  1163  1219  1310  1385  1466  1643  1694  1925  1993  2052  2077  2318  2497  2513  2533  2543  2574  2605  2692  2926  3006  3194  3249  3303  3329  3356  3439  3440  3583  3624  3821  3915  3926  4008  4037  4055  4064  4171  4187  4218  4266  4267  4328  4333  4541  4571  4696  4789  4830  4835  4844  4870  4984  5110  5129  5136  5166  5271  5373  5424  5456  5868  5886  5899  6048  6077  6138  6235  6327  6386  6389  6417  6469  6698  6710  6720  6788  6896  6926  7053  7474  7493  7619  7751  7888  7921  8050  8187  8318  8353  8539  8615  8626  8779  8810  9061  9076  9130  9226  9257  9267  9308  9574  9592  9636  9737  9810

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2023, 4:00 PM IST
