    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-623 October 29 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries Akshaya AK-623 must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 1:10 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-623 Lottery on Sunday, (Oct 23). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-623 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

     

     

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
