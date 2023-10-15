Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-621 October 15 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners must present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-621 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 15). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-621 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Results Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Results Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Results Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Results Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram

