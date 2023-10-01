Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-619 October 01 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Winners must present their tickets to the organization within 30 days following the conclusion of the draw to claim their prize. Failing to adhere to this timeframe will result in the forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, the Kerala lottery results are published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-619 October 01 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-619 Lottery on Sunday (Oct 1). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-619 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    LPG gas price: Centre hikes commercial cylinder rates by Rs 200/19 kg across cities; check details AJR

    LPG gas price: Centre hikes commercial cylinder rates by Rs 200/19 kg across cities; check details

    Why Afghanistan Embassy shut operations in New Delhi

    Why Afghanistan Embassy shut operations in New Delhi

    Kerala: Policeman killed after PCR vehicle crashes into lamp post in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Policeman killed after PCR vehicle crashes into lamp post in Thiruvananthapuram

    India US keep raising the bar when it comes to relations: S Jaishankar

    India, US keep raising the bar when it comes to ties: S Jaishankar

    Kerala: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam; 3 injured anr

    Kerala: Car plunges into river killing 2 doctors in Ernakulam; 3 injured

    Recent Stories

    LPG gas price: Centre hikes commercial cylinder rates by Rs 200/19 kg across cities; check details AJR

    LPG gas price: Centre hikes commercial cylinder rates by Rs 200/19 kg across cities; check details

    Why Afghanistan Embassy shut operations in New Delhi

    Why Afghanistan Embassy shut operations in New Delhi

    Jawan song 'Aararaari Raaro' OUT: Deepika Padukone as Aishwarya tugs at heartstrings in soulful performance ATG

    Jawan song 'Aararaari Raaro' OUT: Deepika Padukone as Aishwarya tugs at heartstrings in soulful performance

    Kerala: Policeman killed after PCR vehicle crashes into lamp post in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Policeman killed after PCR vehicle crashes into lamp post in Thiruvananthapuram

    India US keep raising the bar when it comes to relations: S Jaishankar

    India, US keep raising the bar when it comes to ties: S Jaishankar

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon