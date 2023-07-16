Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-608 16 July 2023: Check the winning tickets, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-608 16 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-608 16 July 2023: Check the winning tickets, prize money and more
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-608 16 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Sunday, July 16, will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-608 lottery at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-608 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited
     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
