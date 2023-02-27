Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W-708 draw today, check the prize money

    The Win-Win (W-708) carries the first prize of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh, and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize for the Rs 40 lottery ticket is Rs 8,000.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will on Monday announce the draw of the Win-Win (W-708) lottery. The draw will be held at 3 pm at the Gorky Bhavan, near the Bakery Junction in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram. The Win-Win (W-708) carries the first prize of Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is Rs 5 lakh, and the third is Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize for the Rs 40 lottery ticket is Rs 8,000.

    Last week, the winning lottery with the number WS 411264 was bought in Palakkad. The second prize went to ticket WV 473230, bought in Idukki district's Kattappana. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh was shared by 12 tickets --  WN 725798 (Chittur), WO 466930 (Ernakulam), WP 486650 (Neyyattinkara), WR 244172 (Thiruvananthapuram), WS 706622 (Moovattupuzha), WT 107307 (Kottayam), WU 254103 (Ernakulam), WV 742509 (Irinjalakuda), WW 258478 (Ernakulam), WX 733987 (Vaikkom), WY 134957 (Guruvayoor) and WZ 415540 (Wayanadu).

    The detailed prize structure for Win-Win W-708 is as follows. The winning numbers will be updated at 3 pm. 

    First Prize: Rs 75 Lakh

    Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Third Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

    Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

    Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

    Seventh Prize: Rs 500

    Eighth Prize: Rs 100

    You can check the result on the official website of the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries: https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

    If your prize is less than Rs 5000, you can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank. Do verify the ticket number with the result published in the government gazette.

