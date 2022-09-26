Kerala lottery result: Win Win W-686 draw out; check winning tickets, prizes and more

According to the state lottery department, prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The Kerala state lottery department has announced the draw of the Win Win W-686 lottery at Gorky Bhavan, near the state capital Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction. The lottery result was announced at 3 pm. The result of this week's Win Win lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette.

Last week's winning ticket number was WV 247719, which was bought in the Kottayam district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Thrissur (WP 195018). Let us take a look at the prize structure of the Win Win W-686 lottery:

First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WL 750161

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WH 325009

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

WA 669447

WB 528419

WC 105816

WD 725331

WE 628887

WF 180465

WG 816355

WH 770220

WJ 354613

WK 140307

WL 113276

WM 232970

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

WA 750161 WB 750161 WC 750161 WD 750161 WE 750161 WF 750161 WG 750161 WH 750161 WJ 750161 WK 750161 WM 750161

Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

Tickets ending with: 0031 0478 0825 1964 2589 2875 2953 5494 5668 5891 6682 7714 7781 7859 8317 9547 9671 9866

Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

Tickets ending with: 2091 3393 4001 4870 5407 5476 7109 7442 8364 9291

Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

Tickets ending with: 0580 4139 4131 6976 4186 4066 1405 8590 4884 5451 7825 5506 1449 6290

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Tickets ending with: 0199 7568 7525 4121 2749 0698 7995 6005 2362 2593 3405 7601 2882 8722 6763 1196 0983 4225 6794 9098 9802 3329 5667 7264 4739 0374 6916 1950 6992 3360 2893 9499 3090 4982 4206 7474 3128 4243 6353 0290 7139 3843 7503 9164 5078 1388 6994 7266 5862 4754 8710 1897 8966 2876 4337 2039 5396 7985 4465 9354 2264 4234 1272 1443 8491 1363 4178 9299 2986 5786 6243 3824 6369 8876 4029 1138 2497 4726 2079 6592 5488 3445 3172 6891 9461 9633 5346 4343 7310 7587 0318 1218 1661 0307 8455 9568 6743 1339 4220 3973 1217 4772 7599 8498 1415 0350 6070 9521 7779 8362 2943 2599 0559 0122 9919 7528 0671 5423 9935 6459 0606 9470 8936 8383 6677

How to check the Win Win W-686 lottery result?

Step 1

Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Win Win W-686 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com

Step 2

Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

Step 3

Click on Win Win W-686 lottery drawn for September 26 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name.

Step 4

Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

