Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery result: Win Win W-686 draw out; check winning tickets, prizes and more

    According to the state lottery department, prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Kerala lottery result Win Win W-686 draw today; prizes winners and more
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department has announced the draw of the Win Win W-686 lottery at Gorky Bhavan, near the state capital Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction. The lottery result was announced at 3 pm. The result of this week's Win Win lottery will later be published on the official website -- keralalotteries.com -- and on the Kerala Gazette. 

    Also Read: Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from September 26 to October 2

    Last week's winning ticket number was WV 247719, which was bought in the Kottayam district. The second prize was won by a ticket from Thrissur (WP 195018). Let us take a look at the prize structure of the Win Win W-686 lottery:

    First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    WL 750161

    Second Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    WH 325009

    Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    WA 669447

    WB 528419

    WC 105816

    WD 725331

    WE 628887

    WF 180465

    WG 816355

    WH 770220

    WJ 354613

    WK 140307

    WL 113276

    WM 232970

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    WA 750161  WB 750161 WC 750161  WD 750161 WE 750161  WF 750161 WG 750161  WH 750161 WJ 750161  WK 750161  WM 750161

    Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

    Tickets ending with: 0031  0478  0825  1964  2589  2875  2953  5494  5668  5891  6682  7714  7781  7859  8317  9547  9671  9866

    Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

    Tickets ending with: 2091  3393  4001  4870  5407  5476  7109  7442  8364  9291

    Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

    Tickets ending with: 0580  4139  4131  6976  4186  4066  1405  8590  4884  5451  7825  5506  1449  6290  

    Seventh Prize: Rs 500 

    Tickets ending with: 0199 7568 7525 4121 2749 0698 7995 6005 2362 2593 3405 7601 2882 8722 6763 1196 0983 4225 6794 9098 9802 3329 5667 7264 4739 0374 6916 1950 6992 3360 2893 9499 3090 4982 4206 7474 3128 4243 6353 0290 7139 3843 7503 9164 5078 1388 6994 7266 5862 4754 8710 1897 8966 2876 4337 2039 5396 7985 4465 9354 2264 4234  1272 1443 8491 1363 4178 9299 2986 5786 6243 3824 6369 8876 4029 1138 2497 4726 2079 6592 5488 3445 3172 6891 9461 9633 5346 4343 7310 7587 0318 1218 1661 0307 8455 9568 6743 1339 4220 3973 1217 4772 7599 8498 1415 0350 6070 9521 7779 8362 2943 2599 0559 0122 9919 7528 0671 5423 9935 6459 0606 9470 8936 8383 6677

    According to the state lottery department, prize winners must check the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte to verify the winning numbers and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

    How to check the Win Win W-686 lottery result?

    Step 1

    Besides the Kerala government Gazette, the results of the Win Win W-686 lottery can be found on the website: keralalotteries.com  

    Step 2
    Go to the 'Lottery Result' option around 4 PM

    Step 3
    Click on Win Win W-686 lottery drawn for September 26 (when the result is announced). Click the 'View' link right next to the lottery name. 

    Step 4
    Verify your ticket with the numbers listed in the PDF file.

    Also Read: Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for September 26 to October 2

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail AJR

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomes sanitation worker, his family for lunch from Ahmedabad

    Bengaluru Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid - adt

    Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid

    TDD reveals Tirumala Venkateswara's weath details, properties are worth more than Rs 80000 crore: Report AJR

    TDD reveals Tirumala Venkateswara's weath details, properties are worth more than Rs 80000 crore: Report

    Auto taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here - adt

    Auto, taxi fares may increase in Delhi; know revised rates here

    Recent Stories

    Apple India Diwali sale is live You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14 iPhone 13 MacBooks more gcw

    Apple India Diwali sale is live: You can avail up to Rs 7000 discount on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, MacBooks & more

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    Salaries in India may see 10.4 per cent hike in 2023: Survey

    football uefa nations league France Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige snt

    France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more SUR

    Can blood tests help in indicating a heart attack? Can it determine heart problems? Read to know more

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail AJR

    Former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu begins nine-day-long 'maun vrat' in Patiala jail

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon