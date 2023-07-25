Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. 

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 9:40 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 375 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 25 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 375 lottery is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    SD 832474
     

    2nd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    SM 342886

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    SA 832474
    SB 832474
    SC 832474
    SE 832474
    SF 832474
    SG 832474
    SH 832474
    SJ 832474
    SK 832474
    SL 832474
    SM 832474

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5000

    0847  0947  1751  2220  3340  3537  3556  3643  3711  4389  4414  4598  5809  7010  7083  7143  8716  8896

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2000

    0972  2892  4224  6175  6327  6837  7564  7733  8157  8193

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    0061  0063  0643  1086  1267  1825  1827  2194  2690  3284  3451  5293  5550  7611  8257  8572  8846  9320  9717  9965

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    0057  0102  0170  0182  0452  0501  0515  0539  0597  1028  1889  1957  2024  2100  2533  2820  3034  3128  3265  3283  3360  3361  4239  4241  4752  5028  5207  5409  5541  5969  6079  6190  6540  6740  6754  6797  7314  7477  7525  7619  7646  7761  7815  8190  8673  8783  9051  9142  9167  9371  9373  9401

     

    7th Prize: Rs 200

    0031  0229  0520  0989  1159  1500  1540  1712  2118  2236  2517  2561  2768  2998  3159  3448  3495  3527  3534  3671  3910  4215  4262  4434  4764  4827  4979  6463  6819  7071  7179  7367  7580  7827  8013  8021  8192  8204  8275  8425  8645  8922  9247  9321  9761

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    4488  0378  1091  9145  9035  2739  9793  5329  9908  1689  5316  0616  0939  2931  7720  2073  1085  9949  3955  3804  1643  0925  6378  6808  8636  1134  7748  6271  7186  0765  8582  2135  9711  6502  8738  7418  6629  9813  7207  8391  7237  6856  9238  9067  4774  0963  9123  4680  3063  7787  6481  4951  3788  4891  6338  8054  1066  6448  8467  2028  8000  5524  5025  9482  3051  7682  0138  1729  2503  8251  7734  3105  0268  2127  9443  2339  0025  8791  1718  0592  4250  5501  8574  4228  0250  9099  7410  4073  9290  8201  1017  8349  2581  7307  5283  2392  8749  4017  5548  7315  0766  3330  8594  2636  8261  9822  6578  1963  4230  4830  3467  3683  2879  5090  6256  0740  8729  8721  8433  0904  4575  1230  5960  4236  9209  9830

     

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
