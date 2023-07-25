Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prizes HERE

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department officials at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS- 375 25 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS 375 lottery on its official website, https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/, at 3 PM on Tuesday, 25 July 2023. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 75 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 10 lakh, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

The prize breakup of the Sthree Sakthi SS 375 lottery is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

SD 832474



2nd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

SM 342886

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

SA 832474

SB 832474

SC 832474

SE 832474

SF 832474

SG 832474

SH 832474

SJ 832474

SK 832474

SL 832474

SM 832474

3rd Prize: Rs 5000

0847 0947 1751 2220 3340 3537 3556 3643 3711 4389 4414 4598 5809 7010 7083 7143 8716 8896

4th Prize: Rs 2000

0972 2892 4224 6175 6327 6837 7564 7733 8157 8193

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

0061 0063 0643 1086 1267 1825 1827 2194 2690 3284 3451 5293 5550 7611 8257 8572 8846 9320 9717 9965

6th Prize: Rs 500

0057 0102 0170 0182 0452 0501 0515 0539 0597 1028 1889 1957 2024 2100 2533 2820 3034 3128 3265 3283 3360 3361 4239 4241 4752 5028 5207 5409 5541 5969 6079 6190 6540 6740 6754 6797 7314 7477 7525 7619 7646 7761 7815 8190 8673 8783 9051 9142 9167 9371 9373 9401

7th Prize: Rs 200

0031 0229 0520 0989 1159 1500 1540 1712 2118 2236 2517 2561 2768 2998 3159 3448 3495 3527 3534 3671 3910 4215 4262 4434 4764 4827 4979 6463 6819 7071 7179 7367 7580 7827 8013 8021 8192 8204 8275 8425 8645 8922 9247 9321 9761

8th Prize: Rs 100

4488 0378 1091 9145 9035 2739 9793 5329 9908 1689 5316 0616 0939 2931 7720 2073 1085 9949 3955 3804 1643 0925 6378 6808 8636 1134 7748 6271 7186 0765 8582 2135 9711 6502 8738 7418 6629 9813 7207 8391 7237 6856 9238 9067 4774 0963 9123 4680 3063 7787 6481 4951 3788 4891 6338 8054 1066 6448 8467 2028 8000 5524 5025 9482 3051 7682 0138 1729 2503 8251 7734 3105 0268 2127 9443 2339 0025 8791 1718 0592 4250 5501 8574 4228 0250 9099 7410 4073 9290 8201 1017 8349 2581 7307 5283 2392 8749 4017 5548 7315 0766 3330 8594 2636 8261 9822 6578 1963 4230 4830 3467 3683 2879 5090 6256 0740 8729 8721 8433 0904 4575 1230 5960 4236 9209 9830

For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners are required to present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.