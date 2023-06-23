Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal (NR 334) June 23 2023: Who will win Rs 70 lakhs today? Check other prize money

    Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-334) 23 June 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The price of the Nirmal NR-334 Lottery ticket is Rs 30.

    Kerala lottery result nirmal nr 334 june 23 2023 updates check prize money winners anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    Kerala lottery Result Nirmal (NR-334) 23 June 2023: The Nirmal NR-333 Lottery results will be announced on Friday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department on their website, keralalotteriesresults.in, starting from 3:00 PM. Winners are required to submit their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw to claim their prizes. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department releases the lottery in 12 different series, which can vary.

    Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Nirmal Lottery NR-334:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited
     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also organizes special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objective of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.
     

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

    PM Modi US Visit Who is Raj Patel Indian American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Who is Raj Patel, Indian-American vintner whose wine was served at US State Dinner?

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event anr

    Kerala YouTuber 'Thoppi' taken into police custody for using obscene language during inauguration event

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi NCR IMD issues yellow alert from June 25 gcw

    Rainfall to continue in Delhi-NCR, IMD issues yellow alert from June 25

    Opposition meeting 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna gcw

    Opposition meeting: 2024 Lok Sabha election strategy on agenda as party leaders set to meet in Patna

    Recent Stories

    cricket Women's Ashes, 2023: Ellyse Perry misses out on Ashes Test hundred, Australia reach 328/7 at stumps on Day 1 osf

    Women's Ashes, 2023: Ellyse Perry misses out on Ashes Test hundred, Australia reach 328/7 at stumps on Day 1

    Ooty to Coorg-7 best hill stations in South India RBA

    Ooty to Coorg-7 best hill stations in South India

    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago Report gcw

    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago: Report

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram anr

    Kerala: 13-year-old dies due to H1N1 in Malappuram

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Simran Budharup attacks Avinash Sachdev for his infidelity with ex-fiance Palak Purswani

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon