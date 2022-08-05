Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw today; check prizes

    The first prize of the Nirmal NR 288 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. Ticket owners also have the chance of winning Rs 8000 as a consolation prize

    Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw; check winners, prizes
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:59 PM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Nirmal NR 288 lottery on Friday. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction at 3 o'clock. Each ticket for the Nirmal NR lottery costs 40 rupees. The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh will also be available.

    Also Read: Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2022: Good day for Aries, Cancer, Capricorn and more

    The result will be available on -- keralalotteries.com -- the official website of the Kerala Lotteries Department. Ticket owners also have the chance of winning Rs 8000 as a consolation prize. 

    Let's take a look at the prizes:

    1st Prize: Rs 70,00,00

    2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

    3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    5th Prize: 1,000

    6th Prize: 500

    7th Prize: 100

    Yesterday, the Kerala state lottery department announced the result of the Karunya Plus lottery. The ticket, which won Rs 80 lakh as the first prize, was PL 874257. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to the lottery ticket number PL 200906, which was sold in the Idukki district.

    To note, if the winning lottery amount is less than Rs 5000, then the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. If it is over Rs 5000, the ticket and ID proof needs to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank. The winners must crosscheck the result in the Government Gazette and submit the prized lottery ticket within 30 days.

    Meanwhile, sales of this year's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery, which carries prize money of a whopping Rs 25 crore, are progressing. This is the highest ever prize money for the Onam bumper. The draw will be held on September 18. 

    The ticket price for the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has also changed. The ticket now costs Rs 500 rupees. Till last year, the price was Rs 300. The state finance department is hoping for a record sale for the Onam bumper this time.

    Also Read: Numerology Predictions for August 5: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi of 'Emergency' and 'out on bail' status

    BJP hits back, says Rahul is 'nakli' Gandhi with a fake ideology

    RBI hikes interest rates to pre-Covid levels; Here's how this impacts you

    RBI hikes interest rates to pre-Covid levels; Here's how this impacts you

    Rahul Gandhi media briefing updates India witnessing death of democracy

    Rahul Gandhi: India witnessing death of democracy, nation must wake up

    Agnipath recruitment: Registration in Army begins on Friday in Jammu - adt

    Agnipath recruitment: Registration in Army begins on Friday in Jammu

    Congress workers begin nationwide 'anti inflation' protest amid ED National Herald case probe - adt

    Protesting Congress MPs detained by security forces; Mallikarjun Kharge wears black kurta and turban

    Recent Stories

    When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know RBA

    When is Raksha Bandhan 2022? Know muhurat and other things you need to know

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8-ayh

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

    Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend RBA

    Darlings on Netflix, Kaduva on Amazon Prime and more films, web series to watch on OTT this weekend

    Food Healthy recipe: How to make Peanut Butter at home?

    Healthy recipe: How to make Peanut Butter at home?

    Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error' - adt

    Users complain Paytm is not working, company blames 'network error'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon