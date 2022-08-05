Kerala lottery result: Nirmal NR 288 lottery draw today; check prizes

The first prize of the Nirmal NR 288 lottery is worth Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 10 lakh. Ticket owners also have the chance of winning Rs 8000 as a consolation prize

The Kerala state lottery department will announce the result of the Nirmal NR 288 lottery on Friday. The draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram's Bakery Junction at 3 o'clock. Each ticket for the Nirmal NR lottery costs 40 rupees. The first prize is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh will also be available.

The result will be available on -- keralalotteries.com -- the official website of the Kerala Lotteries Department. Ticket owners also have the chance of winning Rs 8000 as a consolation prize.

Let's take a look at the prizes:

1st Prize: Rs 70,00,00

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: 1,000

6th Prize: 500

7th Prize: 100

Yesterday, the Kerala state lottery department announced the result of the Karunya Plus lottery. The ticket, which won Rs 80 lakh as the first prize, was PL 874257. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to the lottery ticket number PL 200906, which was sold in the Idukki district.

To note, if the winning lottery amount is less than Rs 5000, then the amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala. If it is over Rs 5000, the ticket and ID proof needs to be submitted to the government lottery office or bank. The winners must crosscheck the result in the Government Gazette and submit the prized lottery ticket within 30 days.

Meanwhile, sales of this year's Thiruvonam Bumper lottery, which carries prize money of a whopping Rs 25 crore, are progressing. This is the highest ever prize money for the Onam bumper. The draw will be held on September 18.

The ticket price for the Thiruvonam Bumper lottery has also changed. The ticket now costs Rs 500 rupees. Till last year, the price was Rs 300. The state finance department is hoping for a record sale for the Onam bumper this time.

