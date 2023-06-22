Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-475 22 June 2023: Check out the prize money HERE!

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 475 22 June 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    kerala lottery result karunya plus kn 475 22 june 2023 prized winning ticket numbers how to claim anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 474 15 June 2023Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 474 lottery will take place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 474 prize structure:

    1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

     

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
    Video Icon