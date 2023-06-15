Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 474 June 15, 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money and more

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 474 15 June 2023: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala lottery result Karunya Plus KN 474 June 15, 2023: Prizes winning ticket numbers how to claim and more
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Kerala lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 474 15 June 2023: Karunya Plus is among the seven lotteries held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Karunya Plus KN 474 lottery took place at 3 pm. Each lottery is identified by an alphabetical code, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "KN." The representation of the code includes the draw number. The cost of a Karunya Plus lottery ticket is Rs 40.

    Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

    Let us take a look at the Karunya Plus KN 474 prize structure

    1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh

    PF 220333

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

    PH 220670

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh

    PA 875089, PB 286259, PC 641688, PD 562003, PE 171771, PF 235834, PG 204070, PH 992476, PJ 503015, PK 793599, PL 550793, PM 716673

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    PA 220333, PB 220333, PC 220333, PD 220333, PE 220333, PG 22033, PH 220333, PJ 220333, PK 220333, PL 220333, PM 220333

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Tickets Ending With 0286, 0486, 1387, 1750, 2852, 2857, 4112, 5217, 6235, 6348, 6651, 6853, 7902, 7978, 8065, 8996, 9042, 9687

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Tickets Ending With 0049, 0091, 0228, 1749, 2576, 2662, 2828, 3860, 3889, 4757, 5565, 5750, 5751, 6531, 6979, 7003, 7287, 7371, 7470, 7531, 7591, 7688, 7795, 7964, 8177, 8311, 8547, 8660, 8667, 8818, 8849, 8906, 9096, 9370

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Tickets Ending With 0178, 0323, 0488, 0959, 1045, 1077, 1218, 1291, 1390, 1888, 2124, 2518, 2532, 2922, 2925, 2967, 3108, 3156, 3186, 3782, 3928, 3984, 4021, 4046, 4243, 4379, 4429, 4460, 4512, 4750, 4804, 4911, 5018, 5033, 5314, 5454, 5465, 5514, 5811, 5862, 5990, 5991, 6099, 6104, 6137, 6463, 6681, 6816, 6864, 6889, 6944, 7031, 7156, 7185, 7251, 7356, 7605, 7631, 7632, 7683, 7829, 7859, 7966, 8062, 8077, 8566, 8984, 8995, 9083, 9386, 9557, 9576, 9858, 9888, 9897, 9943, 9948, 9965, 9996, 9997

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Tickets Ending With 3160, 4494, 4260, 6234, 0313, 6249, 2335, 7743, 2593, 6030, 6821, 2023, 6178, 2368, 9193, 0704, 4797, 3693, 1436, 4324, 1340, 3340, 6323, 0859, 6978, 2042, 0685, 9950, 2670, 1760, 4337, 1379, 5605, 0077, 0056, 1096, 0814, 1607, 3592, 0196, 2795, 1738, 0111, 0489, 5233, 0860, 1117, 2672, 5249, 9625, 9240, 9937, 1062, 7099, 8075, 0629, 4201, 4952, 5615, 2840, 9871, 4781, 6567, 3021, 9917, 2495, 0001, 7163, 6605, 2151, 9001, 4692, 0877, 7577, 9896, 6987, 0890, 8423, 5745, 4038, 0182, 6674, 4728, 5121, 0564, 3501, 5335, 0163, 6696, 3897, 2108, 0346, 4624, 4228, 4268, 2852, 4636, 0826, 7961, 9738, 9336, 2637, 4596, 7908, 8667, 9655,

    The highly anticipated monsoon bumper lottery is swiftly approaching, featuring an enticing first prize of ten crores with a ticket price of Rs 250. Ticket sales for this bumper are currently underway.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967 and operated by the Government of Kerala, conducts a series of weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. The department organizes seven lotteries on a regular basis, with draws taking place every day at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

    The lotteries are offered in 12 different series, which may vary. Approximately 10.8 million tickets are made available for purchase each week, and the lucky winner of the first prize receives a cash reward of Rs 70 Lakh.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    To ensure their winnings, winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 3:56 PM IST
