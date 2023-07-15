Kerala Lottery result: Karunya KR 610 draw today, check prizes

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Today, the Kerala State Lotteries Department will unveil the results of the Kerala Karunya KR 610 Lottery on their official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, at 3:00 PM. Alongside this, the results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette, ensuring transparency and accessibility to all participants.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will today, on July 15, 2023, announce the results of the Karunya KR-610 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.

    Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-610 lottery

    1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakh
    Result awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 Lakh
    Result awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

