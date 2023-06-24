Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-607 24 June 2023: Check out the prize money for Karunya today
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 607 Result: The lottery draw is being conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-607 today: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Karunya (KR 607) lottery at 3 pm. Participants can conveniently check the outcomes by visiting the official website of the lottery department at http://keralalotteries.com/. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 5 lakh. A Karunya lottery ticket costs Rs. 40, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.
Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Karunya (KR 607) lottery:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
Result Awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
Result Awaited
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Result Awaited
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
Result Awaited
5th Prize: Rs 2,000
Result Awaited
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Result Awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited