Kerala lottery Result Karunya (KR 606) 17 June 2023: Check mega prizes, how to claim and more

    Kerala lottery Result Karunya (KR 606) 17 June 2023: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Kerala lottery Result: Karunya (KR 606) 17 June 2023: On Saturday, June 17, the Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the results of the Karunya (KR 605) lottery. Participants can conveniently check the outcomes by visiting the official website of the lottery department at http://keralalotteries.com/. The first prize winner will be awarded Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize amounts to Rs 5 lakh. A Karunya lottery ticket costs Rs. 40, and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    Here is a breakup of the prizes on offer in Karunya (KR 605) lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

    Result Awaited

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department offers the lottery in 12 different series, which may vary. Approximately 10.8 million tickets are made available for purchase each week, and the first prize winner receives a cash reward of Rs 70 Lakh.

    Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lotteries Department is operated by the Government of Kerala and proudly conducts weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. Presently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws taking place every day at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation in the state.

    To ensure accuracy, winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
