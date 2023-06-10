Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya (KR 605) 10 June 2023: Check prizes, time of draw

    Kerala lottery Result Karunya (KR 605) 10 June 2023: The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya (KR 605) 10 June 2023 updates check prizes time of draw winners
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Kerala lottery Result: Karunya (KR 605) 10 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will on Saturday, June 10, announce the results of the Karunya (KR 605) lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

    To check the results, participants can visit the official website of the lottery department at http://keralalotteries.com/. The first prize winner will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The cost of a Karunya lottery ticket is Rs. 40, and there will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

    It is important for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

    Take a look at the prize breakup for Karunya (KR 605) lottery

    1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

    Result awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

    Result awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

    Result awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

    Result awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result awaited

    Additionally, the eagerly anticipated monsoon bumper lottery is approaching, with a first prize of ten crores and a ticket price of Rs 250. Ticket sales for this bumper are currently ongoing.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department offers the lottery in 12 different series, which may vary. Approximately 10.8 million tickets are made available for purchase each week, and the first prize winner receives a cash reward of Rs 70 Lakh.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established in 1967, is operated by the Government of Kerala and conducts weekly lotteries, marking it as the first of its kind in India. The department currently organizes seven lotteries, with draws taking place every day at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department also holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation in the state.

    Winners are advised to double-check the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
