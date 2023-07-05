Kerala lottery result Fifty Fifty FF-56 5 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-56 July 2023: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-56 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 5).

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-56 July 2023: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 5) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-56 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-56 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Keep refreshing this page.

The prize breakup is as follows:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation : Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.