    Kerala lottery result Fifty Fifty FF-56 5 July 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore? Check Here

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-56 July 2023: The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-56 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. The results will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday (July 5). 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-56 July 2023: The Kerala state lottery department on Wednesday (July 5) will announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-56 lottery. The draw will take place at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-56 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh. Keep refreshing this page.

     

    The prize breakup is as follows: 

    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation : Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

     

    4th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

     

    5th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

     

    It is crucial for winners to claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the Kerala lottery results, providing an additional reference for verification.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
