Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-39 draw today, check out the prize money
The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.
The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery. The draw will be out at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.
The last draw of the Fifty Fifty lottery, FF-38, was won by ticket number FO 507642 bought in Alappuzha district's Kayamkulam town. The second prize was won by ticket number FY 537039, which was purchased from a lottery centre in Kasargod district's Kanhangad.
The prize breakup is as follows:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Result Awaited
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
Result Awaited
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Result Awaited
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Result Awaited
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Result Awaited
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Result Awaited
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Result Awaited
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Result Awaited
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Result Awaited
The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.
