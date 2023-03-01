Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-39 draw today, check out the prize money

The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery. The draw will be out at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

The last draw of the Fifty Fifty lottery, FF-38, was won by ticket number FO 507642 bought in Alappuzha district's Kayamkulam town. The second prize was won by ticket number FY 537039, which was purchased from a lottery centre in Kasargod district's Kanhangad.

The prize breakup is as follows:

First Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

Third Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

Seventh Prize: Rs 200

Result Awaited

Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.