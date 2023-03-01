Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-39 draw today, check out the prize money

    The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF-39 draw check prize money, winners and more
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    The Kerala state lottery department will on Wednesday announce the results of the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery. The draw will be out at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize in the Fifty Fifty FF-39 lottery ticket is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize will deliver winnings of Rs 10 lakh.

    The last draw of the Fifty Fifty lottery, FF-38, was won by ticket number FO 507642 bought in Alappuzha district's Kayamkulam town. The second prize was won by ticket number FY 537039,  which was purchased from a lottery centre in Kasargod district's Kanhangad.

    The prize breakup is as follows:

    First Prize: Rs 1 crore
    Result Awaited

    Second Prize: Rs 10 lakh
    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000 
    Result Awaited

    Third Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

    Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

    Sixth Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

    Seventh Prize: Rs 200
    Result Awaited

    Eighth Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

    The state lottery department has advised prize winners to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and then surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, one can claim the amount from any lottery outlet. If the winnings are over Rs 5000, the ticket and identity document must be handed over to the government lottery office or bank.

