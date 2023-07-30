Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 610 30 July 2023: Check winning ticket HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-610 30 July 2023: The lottery draw is conducted by the Kerala state lotteries department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 610 30 July 2023: Check winning ticket HERE anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 9:44 AM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK-610 30 July 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Sunday, July 30, announced the results of the Akshaya AK-610 lottery at 3 pm. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within a 30-day period by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

     

    Let us take a look at the prize break-up for the Akshaya AK-610 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
    Result Awaited

     

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
    Result Awaited

     

    For the Tickets ending with the following numbers:
     

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000
    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000
    Result Awaited

     

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000
    Result Awaited

     

    7th Prize: Rs 500
    Result Awaited

     

    8th Prize: Rs 100
    Result Awaited

     

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 9:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today anr

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Kerala news live July 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Manipur restarts collecting biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    Indian Navy ditches colonial tradition; ends baton-carrying by personnel

    Kerala Police apologizes after body of abducted 5-year-old girl found in garbage yard

    'I apologize to my daughter...' says Kerala Police after body of abducted 5-yr-old girl found in garbage yard

    Recent Stories

    Petrol and diesel price today July 30 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today anr

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Leo Sanjay Dut first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj film is OUT RBA

    ‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT

    Kerala news live July 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Growing up informed: Know the right time for children's Sex Education LMA

    Growing up informed: Know the right time for children's Sex Education

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon