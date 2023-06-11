Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023: Check number of winners, prize money

    Kerala lottery Result Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023 updates check prizes, winners
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 2:13 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the results of the Akshaya AK 603 lottery soon. You can find the Akshaya AK 603 lottery results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The live results will be unveiled at 3 pm, while the full results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

    The first prize for the Akshaya AK 603 lottery is Rs 70 lakh, followed by a second prize of Rs 5 lakh and a third prize of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

    The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, and a single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30.

    It is important for winners to claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department offers the lottery in 12 different series, which may vary. Approximately 10.8 million tickets are available for purchase each week, and the top prize winner receives a cash reward of Rs 70 lakh.

    Here is a detailed breakup of the prizes on offer in Akshaya AK 603 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

    Result Awaited

    Consolation: Rs 8,000

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5,000

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2,000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1,000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lotteries Department is operated by the Government of Kerala and conducts weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's goals of revenue generation and employment creation in the state. Winners are advised to double-check the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 2:13 PM IST
    Fuel Price Hike In Punjab: Petrol up 92 paise, Diesel up 88 paise

    Case against Asianet news reporter: CPI(M) defends Kerala Police action MV Govindan reaction anr

    Cyclone Biparjoy update kerala rain yellow alert declares IMD anr

    My wife was stripped half-naked Soldier's video from Kashmir creates tremors in Tamil Nadu

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 'Kerala Police in a state of madness' VT Balram Benny Behanan reactions anr

    Madhumita Sarcar SEXY gallery: Bengali actress flaunts curves, assets on Instagram ADC

    ACC set to approve PCB's 'Hybrid Model' for Asia Cup, opening door for Pakistan to visit India for World Cup osf

    football Man City emulate Man United's treble feat: Did you know Pep Guardiola was 'chosen one' to replace Sir Alex Ferguson snt

    Was Kajol Ajay Devgn first love? Know who was he dating before marrying DDLJ star RBA

    Fuel Price Hike In Punjab: Petrol up 92 paise, Diesel up 88 paise

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

