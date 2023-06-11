Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023: Check number of winners, prize money

Kerala lottery Result Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023: The lottery draw was conducted by the Kerala lottery department officials at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Watch this space as the draw begins...

Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya (AK 603) 11 June 2023: The Kerala State Lotteries Department is set to announce the results of the Akshaya AK 603 lottery soon. You can find the Akshaya AK 603 lottery results on the official website of the Kerala lottery department. The live results will be unveiled at 3 pm, while the full results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize for the Akshaya AK 603 lottery is Rs 70 lakh, followed by a second prize of Rs 5 lakh and a third prize of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw will be conducted by the Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan, and a single lottery ticket is priced at Rs 30.

It is important for winners to claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. The Kerala Government Gazette also publishes the Kerala lottery results.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department offers the lottery in 12 different series, which may vary. Approximately 10.8 million tickets are available for purchase each week, and the top prize winner receives a cash reward of Rs 70 lakh.

Here is a detailed breakup of the prizes on offer in Akshaya AK 603 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Result Awaited

Consolation: Rs 8,000

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 100

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lotteries Department is operated by the Government of Kerala and conducts weekly lotteries, making it the first of its kind in India. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws held daily at 3:00 PM at the Sree Chithira Home Auditorium in Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's goals of revenue generation and employment creation in the state. Winners are advised to double-check the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and promptly submit their winning tickets within 30 days.