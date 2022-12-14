Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery results out; Check winning numbers

Kerala lottery result for December 14, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Fifty Fifty FF-28 , other prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result on Wednesday declared Fifty Fifty FF 28 results. The State Lottery Department of Kerala administers these weekly lotteries, and the PDF of the winning numbers is made available on the website keralalotteries.com. The fortunate draw results are available here, and the winners are urged to download them and carefully review the list of winning numbers.

On the official website, you can also view the prize list for the lottery draw and view the most recent information on the weekly lotteries. In Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction, the lottery drawing takes place. The list of winning numbers is available for participants to view online.

Check out the winning numbers here:

First prize: Rs 1 crore: FN 754081

Second prize: Rs 10 lakh: FP 575039

Third prize: Rs 5,000: 3937 6133 2602 7093 4764 4019 3758 8184 5275 2458 9121 3586 8213 9736 7315 3500 2425 6026 2709 4827 4655 1238 6610

Fourth prize: Rs 2,000: 0220 0482 0623 1361 2604 4475 5113 7795 8426 8946 9062 9866

Fifth prize: Rs 1,000: 1492 2235 3677 4006 4099 4302 4874 5128 5218 5300 5372 5453 6446 6896 7787 7930 8010 8018 8028 8313 8789 9013 9094 9144

Sixth prize: Rs 500: 0085 0105 0360 0376 0449 0648 0914 1009 1088 1301 1313 1333 1356 1383 1539 1551 1603 1618 1693 1719 1829 2081 2284 2321 2349 2474 2538 2609 2817 2873 2924 2967 2979 3079 3104 3127 3175 3232 3236 3552 3592 3613 3687 3714 3842 3903 3909 3914 4077 4163 4185 4485 4501 4522 4695 4809 5130 5379 5518 5916 6188 6267 6332 6377 6435 6607 6665 6673 6807 6910 7181 7247 7298 7300 7332 7363 7465 7661 7753 7929 7943 8470 8596 8770 8876 9272 9288 9342 9348 9499 9586 9587 9695 9808 9976 9999

Seventh prize: Rs 100: 9006 9762 2952 9593 1734 4187 0391 2242 9328 8308 0772 6397 2925 3655 2495 3968 8276 9236 6606 5224 7676 5493 6953 4282 0632 6751 6799 5004 5749 1471 1491 3742 2434 6760 9376 8015 0769 0847 7390 9390 6310 9876 9772 3206 7592 3039 2259 6131 4636 4231 4204 7541

Consolation prize: Rs 8000: FO 754081 FP 754081 FR 754081 FS 754081 FT 754081 FU 754081 FV 754081 FW 754081 FX 754081 FY 754081 FZ 754081

