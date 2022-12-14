Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-28 lottery results out; Check winning numbers

    Kerala lottery result for December 14, 2022: Here's the winning ticket number for Fifty Fifty FF-28, other prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 28 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

    The Kerala Lottery Sambad Result on Wednesday declared Fifty Fifty FF 28 results. The State Lottery Department of Kerala administers these weekly lotteries, and the PDF of the winning numbers is made available on the website keralalotteries.com. The fortunate draw results are available here, and the winners are urged to download them and carefully review the list of winning numbers.

    On the official website, you can also view the prize list for the lottery draw and view the most recent information on the weekly lotteries. In Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction, the lottery drawing takes place. The list of winning numbers is available for participants to view online.

    Check out the winning numbers here:

    First prize: Rs 1 crore: FN 754081

    Second prize: Rs 10 lakh: FP 575039

    Third prize: Rs 5,000: 3937  6133  2602  7093  4764  4019  3758  8184  5275  2458  9121  3586  8213  9736  7315  3500  2425  6026 2709  4827  4655  1238  6610

    Fourth prize: Rs 2,000: 0220  0482  0623  1361  2604  4475  5113  7795  8426  8946  9062  9866

    Fifth prize: Rs 1,000: 1492  2235  3677  4006  4099  4302  4874  5128  5218  5300  5372  5453  6446  6896  7787  7930  8010  8018  8028  8313  8789  9013  9094  9144

    Sixth prize: Rs 500: 0085  0105  0360  0376  0449  0648  0914  1009  1088  1301  1313  1333  1356  1383  1539  1551  1603  1618  1693  1719  1829  2081  2284  2321  2349  2474  2538  2609  2817  2873  2924  2967  2979  3079  3104  3127  3175  3232  3236  3552  3592  3613  3687  3714  3842  3903  3909  3914  4077  4163  4185  4485  4501  4522  4695  4809  5130  5379  5518  5916  6188  6267  6332  6377  6435  6607  6665  6673  6807  6910  7181  7247  7298  7300  7332  7363  7465  7661  7753  7929  7943  8470  8596  8770  8876  9272  9288  9342  9348  9499  9586  9587  9695  9808  9976  9999

    Seventh prize: Rs 100: 9006  9762  2952  9593  1734  4187  0391  2242  9328  8308  0772  6397  2925  3655  2495  3968  8276  9236  6606  5224  7676  5493  6953  4282  0632  6751  6799  5004  5749  1471  1491  3742  2434  6760  9376  8015  0769  0847  7390  9390  6310  9876  9772  3206  7592  3039  2259  6131  4636  4231  4204  7541

    Consolation prize: Rs 8000: FO 754081 FP 754081 FR  754081 FS 754081 FT 754081 FU 754081 FV 754081 FW 754081 FX 754081 FY 754081 FZ 754081

    Participants should be aware of the following measures before getting the Kerala Lottery Result for today's Fifty Fifty FF 28:

    • Visit keralalotteries.com to view the official website.
    • On the homepage, choose the link labelled "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 28 Result link."
    • Your screen will show the Wednesday, December 14 results PDF.
    • You can carefully review the list of winning numbers in the PDF.
    • The website offers a PDF result download.
    • To examine the Fifty Fifty FF 28 winning numbers more closely, print them out.
    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
