Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-305 lottery draw at 3 pm

Kerala lottery result for December 2, 2022: Here’s the winning ticket number for Nirmal NR-305 , other prizes, how to claim your lottery prize money and other details you need to know.

The Kerala state lottery department will be conducting a lucky draw for Nirmal NR-305 today on Friday, December 2 at 3 pm. The draw will take held in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction. The first-place winner will receive Rs 70 lakh, while the holder of the second-place winning ticket will receive Rs 10 lakh. Winners of the third award will each earn Rs 1 lakh.

1st Prize: Rs 70 Lakh

2nd Prize: Rs. 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 1,000

6th Prize: Rs. 500

7th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

By visiting www.keralalotteries.com, the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department, participants in Nirmal NR-305 can also check the results. These results are further published in the Kerala Government Gazette in addition to the website.

Each Taluk lottery office in the state sells tickets for the lottery, which may be purchased by interested parties for Rs 40. In Thamarassery, Kattappana, and Punalur (all in the Kollum district of Kerala), there are three lottery offices.

In order to verify their winning tickets, Nirmal NR-305 fortunate draw winners must consult the Kerala lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. They must go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identity documentation if they discover their ticket number in the published gazette in order to collect the reward within 30 days.