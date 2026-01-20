Kerala LoP V D Satheesan attacked the state government, citing fiscal mismanagement and 'fake claims' in the Governor's address. He alleged failures in health, wildlife attack prevention, and SC/ST welfare, calling it a cover-up.

Satheesan Slams Govt's 'Fake Claims', Fiscal Mismanagement

Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging fiscal mismanagement and failure across several sectors, while also backing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement regarding the Governor's policy address.

Reacting to the Governor's address to the Assembly, Satheesan said, "The Governor's address today was full of fake claims and half-truths by the government. The govt has admitted that the state fiscal position is vulnerable. It is because of fiscal mismanagement."

Allegations of Widespread Sectoral Failures

Taking aim at the state government, he claimed that several sectors are suffering under it. "The health sector is on a ventilator in the state...The govt has taken no steps to contain wildlife attacks. The lives of the fishermen are miserable. The SC/ST funds are lying stagnant." Satheesan claimed.

He further alleged that the government had failed to provide e-grants to SC/ST students. Accusing the government of resorting to misleading claims, he said, "The government has failed on all fronts and is now trying to cover it up through misleading claims."

LoP Backs CM on Governor's 'Unconstitutional' Amendments

Satheesan also raised objections to the Governor allegedly amending portions of the address recommended by the Cabinet, terming it unconstitutional. "The Governor has no right to amend the speech prepared by the elected government. On this issue, I agree with the Chief Minister," he said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier accused Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar of making additions and deletions to the policy address approved by the Council of Ministers, and requested the Legislative Assembly to accept the Cabinet-approved version as the authentic policy document. Speaking in the House during the opening day of the 16th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly, Vijayan said, "There are certain additions and deletions that were made in the policy address delivered today by the Governor while addressing the House. In paragraphs 12, 15 and 16 of the policy address approved by the Council of Ministers, certain changes were made in the speech delivered by the Governor. (ANI)