Boeing Reports 63% Rise In February Deliveries — Retail’s Bullish But Frustrated Over Lack Of Stock Price Movement

The latest figure brings Boeing’s 2025 total to 89, up from 54 in the same period a year ago.

Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

Shares of Boeing Co. (BA) rose marginally on Tuesday after the company said its February deliveries surged 63% from last year to 44.

According to a CNBC report, the company delivered 45 aircraft in January this year – its best single-month figure since 2023.

February’s delivery figure includes 31 of the company’s best-selling 737 MAX planes. The month also witnessed 13 orders and eight cancellations.

Following the latest report, retail sentiment on Stocktwits inched marginally lower but continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (71/100), accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits BA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on March 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Fitch ratings report said that Boeing has made early progress in resuming production after last year’s strike, reducing legacy inventory, and managing supply chains.

“While escalating trade and geopolitical tensions are a risk, Fitch views Boeing’s operational execution, profitability improvement, and balance sheet management as the main drivers for its rating over the next two years,” it said.

Fitch also said that it believes the initial post-strike operational progress paves the way to produce 38 units per month in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025. While this represents a slight delay from Fitch’s earlier expectations, other operational milestones remain broadly on track, it noted.

One Stocktwits user expressed frustration at the stock’s lack of movement following the positive deliveries report.

Another expressed optimism about the stock’s near-term prospects.

Boeing shares have lost over 13% in 2025 and are down over 22% in the past year.

