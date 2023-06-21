Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala University finds KSU leader's degree certificate fake; Probe on

    In the midst of the SFI issues, Kerala University found that KSU state convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate is fake. The institution claims that Ansil's B.Com degree certificate has a false signature, seal, and register number.

    Kerala University finds KSU convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate fake; Probe on anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University found that KSU state convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate is false amid the SFI controversies. The signature, seal, and register number on Ansil's B.Com degree certificate, according to the institution, are fake. The DGP has received a complaint from the controller of examinations Gopakumar asking for an investigation into both Nikhil Thomas and Ansil.

    Also read: MSM College fake certificate: Amid severe backlash Nikhil Thomas ousted from SFI

    According to Gopakumar, certificates with such serial numbers were not issued during the time period.

    Ansil, however, has refuted the accusations and claimed to Asianet News that he did not study B.Com at Kerala University and was unaware of the false certificate. Ansil stated that he attended Kerala University to pursue a BA in Hindi literature. "I didn't use a fake degree to get into university or obtain a job, and the current complaints are a result of a political plot," he said. 

    Ansil also told Asianet News that he has lodged a complaint with the police against the false propaganda.

    KSU State President Aloysius Xavier responded that there is no false certificate charge against the KSU leader. 

    Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Kerala Unit ousted its fellow member Nikhil Thomas over the fake degree certificate controversy. Thomas is accused of submitting a fake degree certificate to grab a set for M.Com at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam.

    Regarding the decision, the SFI issued a statement that said Nikhil's primary membership in the party had been cancelled. The release stated that Nikhil deceived the organisation regarding the situation and obtained a false certificate using a racket. It stated that what he did was not appropriate behaviour for an SFI member.

    SFI spoke out against Thomas' pursuit and explained why it had earlier supported him. The organisation has changed its strategy in light of media allegations that claim Thomas was not a Kalinga University student.

    Also read: Big revelation: MSM College manager claims CPI-M leader recommended SFI member Nikhil's name for PG seat

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Yoga Day 2023 From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur Modi ministers perform Yogasanas gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur... Modi's ministers perform Yogasanas

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    MSM College fake certificate: Amid severe backlash Nikhil Thomas ousted from SFI primary membership anr

    MSM College fake certificate: Amid severe backlash Nikhil Thomas ousted from SFI

    Yoga Day 2023 Yoga creates healthy and powerful society PM Modi in video message WATCH gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: 'Yoga creates healthy and powerful society...' PM Modi in video message (WATCH)

    PM Modi US Visit Do you know cost of New York hotel room where PM is staying gcw

    PM Modi's US Visit: Do you know cost of New York hotel room where PM is staying?

    Recent Stories

    Missing Titanic submersible Underwater noises detected by rescuers gcw

    Missing Titanic submersible: 'Underwater noises' detected by rescuers

    football Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 200th International appearance, receives Guinness World Record Medal

    Yoga Day 2023 From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur Modi ministers perform Yogasanas gcw

    Yoga Day 2023: From Smriti Irani to Anurag Thakur... Modi's ministers perform Yogasanas

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    Twitter doesn't have a choice; We will be shut down: Elon Musk reacts on Jack Dorsey's claim

    MSM College fake certificate: Amid severe backlash Nikhil Thomas ousted from SFI primary membership anr

    MSM College fake certificate: Amid severe backlash Nikhil Thomas ousted from SFI

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon