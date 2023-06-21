Kerala University finds KSU leader's degree certificate fake; Probe on

In the midst of the SFI issues, Kerala University found that KSU state convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate is fake. The institution claims that Ansil's B.Com degree certificate has a false signature, seal, and register number.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University found that KSU state convenor Ansil Jaleel's degree certificate is false amid the SFI controversies. The signature, seal, and register number on Ansil's B.Com degree certificate, according to the institution, are fake. The DGP has received a complaint from the controller of examinations Gopakumar asking for an investigation into both Nikhil Thomas and Ansil.

According to Gopakumar, certificates with such serial numbers were not issued during the time period.

Ansil, however, has refuted the accusations and claimed to Asianet News that he did not study B.Com at Kerala University and was unaware of the false certificate. Ansil stated that he attended Kerala University to pursue a BA in Hindi literature. "I didn't use a fake degree to get into university or obtain a job, and the current complaints are a result of a political plot," he said.

Ansil also told Asianet News that he has lodged a complaint with the police against the false propaganda.

KSU State President Aloysius Xavier responded that there is no false certificate charge against the KSU leader.

Meanwhile, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Kerala Unit ousted its fellow member Nikhil Thomas over the fake degree certificate controversy. Thomas is accused of submitting a fake degree certificate to grab a set for M.Com at Milad-E-Sherif Memorial (MSM) College in Kayamkulam.

Regarding the decision, the SFI issued a statement that said Nikhil's primary membership in the party had been cancelled. The release stated that Nikhil deceived the organisation regarding the situation and obtained a false certificate using a racket. It stated that what he did was not appropriate behaviour for an SFI member.

SFI spoke out against Thomas' pursuit and explained why it had earlier supported him. The organisation has changed its strategy in light of media allegations that claim Thomas was not a Kalinga University student.

