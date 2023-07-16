Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala likely to receive rainfall in next 3 hours; Yellow alert issued in various districts

    Kerala is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours as predicted by the IMD. A yellow alert has been sounded in various districts in the coming days.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at isolated places in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts of Kerala is expected during the next 3 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated in a notification issued at 3 pm on Sunday (July 16) that there is a possibility of strong winds with a speed of up to 40 km per hour. 

    Meanwhile, IMD has announced a yellow alert in various districts in the coming days. 

    July 18: Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts
    July 19: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts
    July 20: Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts

    Heavy rains mean rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

    IMD has also cautioned fishermen not to go fishing on Kerala-Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep coast. 

    From 17-07-2023 to 20-07-2023: Chances of strong wind and bad weather over Karnataka coast and Lakshadweep region with speeds up to 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph. 

    17-07-2023: Chances of strong winds and bad weather along the North Kerala coast with speeds of 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph. 

    From 18-07-2023 to 20-07-2023: Chances of strong wind and bad weather along the Kerala coast with speeds up to 40 to 45 kmph and on some occasions up to 55 kmph.  
     

