Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in five districts

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala till September 9. A yellow alert has been sounded in various districts.

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in five districts anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: After a hiatus, Kerala has been receiving heavy rainfall for a week now. The India Meteorological Department  (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert in five districts today (Sep 6) including  Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. 

    Yellow alert in the coming days:

    07-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur 
    08-09-2023: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram
    09-09-2023 : Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

    The IMD  also informed that a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal. The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is currently located in the West Bay of Bengal off the coast of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. The low pressure is likely to move northwards during the next 24 hours. 
    The IMD also informed that there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places from September 5 to 9.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula rkn

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level? AJR

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level?

    Kerala news live september 6 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rains to lash Kerala; Yellow alert in 5 districts

    IAF tests its operational preparedness with 'Trishul'

    IAF tests its operational preparedness at borders with 'Trishul'

    SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

    SFJ lie busted; Govt says no pro-Khalistan posters at places that G20 delegates would visit

    Recent Stories

    Fukrey 3 trailer: Witness Richa Chadha's 'Bholi Punjaban' fighting elections with 'OG' gang in hilarious film vma

    Fukrey 3 trailer: Witness Richa Chadha's 'Bholi Punjaban' fighting elections with 'OG' gang in hilarious film

    7 popular breakfast ideas on Krishna Janmashtami RBA EAI

    7 popular breakfast ideas on Krishna Janmashtami

    Tennis US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH) osf

    US Open 2023: Djokovic jokes about haircut being secret weapon after sealing semi-finals berth (WATCH)

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula rkn

    Janmashtami 2023: A spectacular Sadya by 300 expert chefs await devotees in Aranmula

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level? AJR

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level?

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon