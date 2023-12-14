Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala launches India's first solar-electric boat in Alappuzha

    Kerala has launched Barracuda, the fastest solar-electric boat in the country in Alappuzha in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Navalt.

    Kerala launches India's first solar-electric boat in Alappuzha rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Alappuzha: Kerala has launched the Barracuda, the fastest solar-electric boat in the country, in Alappuzha. The boat was launched at Navgathi Yard in Alappuzha on Wednesday in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Navalt. The boat is named after a fish. 

    The boat has a top speed of 12 nautical miles and a range of seven hours on a single charge. The boat, measuring 14 meters in length and 4.4 meters in width, showcases a sustainable approach to maritime technology. It utilizes twin 50-kW electric motors, a marine-grade LFP battery, and a 6-kW solar power system.

    Minister P Rajeev noted " Today, while the Nava Kerala Sadas is being held at Aroor, the government has launched India's fastest solar-electric boat, the Barracuda. This state-of-the-art, eco-friendly boat also demonstrates the technological excellence of emerging enterprises in Kerala. The boat, jointly developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and Kochi-based Navalt, was completed at the Panavally Yard in Alappuzha, Aroor."

    The boat is capable of accommodating 12 passengers. The boat is equipped with twin 50 kW electric motors, a marine-grade LFP battery, and a 6 kW solar power system. Its design allows it to navigate through waves up to four meters in height. Developed by Navalt, this solar-powered electric boat has earned international acclaim for its innovative technology, sophisticated design, and contribution to carbon-free maritime transport, showcasing advancements in sustainable and eco-friendly transportation solutions.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 5:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH rkn

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it is not Rs 308 crore anr

    Kerala: KSRTC reveals November month revenue and it's not Rs 308 crore

    Winter Session of Parliament: Several opposition MPs suspended following chaos AJR

    Winter Session of Parliament: 14 Opposition MPs suspended following chaos

    LS security breach mastermind unveiled Lalit Jha influenced by Bhagat Singh orchestrated smoke scare gcw

    LS security breach mastermind unveiled: Lalit Jha, influenced by Bhagat Singh, orchestrated smoke scare

    Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament's Winter Session; here's why AJR

    Five Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for remainder of Parliament's Winter Session; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Do you have habit of holding in your sneezes? Man tears his windpipe in the attempt! vkp

    Do you have habit of holding in your sneezes? Man tears his windpipe in the attempt!

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH rkn

    Kerala: Video of old lady being beaten inside home goes viral; WATCH

    Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid for friend, shares pictures from Mehndi ceremony RKK

    Alia Bhatt turns bridesmaid for friend, shares pictures from Mehndi ceremony

    Football Happy Birthday Jesse Lingard: Top 10 quotes by the English footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Jesse Lingard: Top 10 quotes by the English footballer

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Karnataka former minister V Somanna dismisses claims of contesting Lok Sabha elections with Congress

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon