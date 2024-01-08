Kerala: Land for Life Mission project turns into cow shed after construction stopped midway in Alappuzha

LIFE MISSION is one of the four missions under Nava Kerala Mission, the flagship project of the Kerala Government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The mission aims at ending the housing crisis faced by the state.

Alappuzha: The forest area of Paravur in Alappuzha has become a grazing ground for cows as the Life Mission project stopped midway. The place where only the piling was completed has now become the shed for cows. The project's foundation stone laid by the Chief Minister four years ago, stopped halfway. This project has become a symbol of apathy and mismanagement when people wait to find a place to live the rest of their lives.

Heading 50 meters from Paravur on the Alappuzha National Highway, one can encounter the Life Mission project site which is currently halted midway. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the project on January 8, 2020. It was announced that 153 families will be given flats in two buildings within a year. The contract was also given to Pennar Industries of Hyderabad for Rs 28 crore. However, the work was done only for three to four months.

The authorities never looked back after giving notice to the contractors several times. The contract was finally canceled after the construction stopped. Many people are still waiting to live in their own houses.

LIFE MISSION is one of the four missions under Nava Kerala Mission, the flagship project of the Kerala Government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. The mission aims at ending the housing crisis faced by the state. In Kerala, a huge number of families are landless and lack proper housing facilities. So LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) has introduced a comprehensive housing scheme for all the homeless and landless in the state.