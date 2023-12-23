Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: KSEB issues safety rules while decorating homes with lights during Christmas, New Year

    The Kerala State Electric Board issued safety rules and instructions while decorating homes on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

    Kerala: KSEB issues safety rules while decorating homes with lights during Christmas, New Year rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 4:30 PM IST

    Alappuzha: The Kerala State Electric Board issued safety rules and instructions while decorating homes on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebrations. The wiring should be done by licensed persons recognized by the government as per the existing rules. The electrical inspector said that any electrical work should be done only by a government-approved licensed electrical contractor and permission should be obtained from the concerned KSEB Limited section office. 

    The officials stated, '"Do not place electrical lanterns and arcs near power lines and transformer stations. It should be ensured that an earth leakage circuit breaker of 30 milliamperes is installed and operational in every electrical decorative circuit. The wires of star lights should be kept out of the reach of children. Wires with loss of insulation, corroded, spliced, out of date, and poor quality should not be used for lamp decorations.' The electrical inspector also warned that the use of low-quality materials, which are bought from the roadside and online for cheap prices, can pose a danger to human life and property. 

    'Plastic wires should not be used for electricity or decoration. This may cause a fire. Only 3-core double-insulated cable wire should be used for single-phase power. The joints should be fully insulated, and the lamps should not be pulled through grills, ironwork, and metal sheets. It should be ensured that the earthing system in the houses is efficient. Do not do electrical work when there is only one person present.' The electrical inspector thus stated that paying attention to these things will reduce the risk of life safety and the breakdown of electrical equipment.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Touchdown of a new Air India Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    'Touchdown of a new Air India...' Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    UAV attack on India-bound tanker 200 NM off Veraval coast

    Drone attack on India-bound tanker off Gujarat coast; 20 Indians among crew safe

    Extremism shouldnt be given space EAM S Jaishankar on temple vandalism in US AJR

    'Extremism shouldn't be given space': EAM S Jaishankar on temple vandalism in US

    Explained XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Explained: XPoSat, India's first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite

    Kerala: Indian Railways set to roll out special Vande Bharat service for Christmas rkn

    Kerala: Indian Railways set to roll out special Vande Bharat service for Christmas

    Recent Stories

    Touchdown of a new Air India Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    'Touchdown of a new Air India...' Country's first Airbus A350-900 welcomed at Delhi Airport

    UAV attack on India-bound tanker 200 NM off Veraval coast

    Drone attack on India-bound tanker off Gujarat coast; 20 Indians among crew safe

    The Legend of Hanuman' S3 trailer promises spectacular animated saga with Sharad Kelkar's powerful voiceover SHG

    'The Legend of Hanuman' S3 trailer promises spectacular animated saga with Sharad Kelkar's powerful voiceover

    2024 travel buzz: Where are Indians jetting off next year? Hint: It's not Thailand AJR

    2024's travel buzz: Where are Indians jetting off next year? Hint: It's not Thailand

    Bangalore to Kerala-7 places to enjoy Christmas in South India RBA EAI

    Bangalore to Kerala-7 places to enjoy Christmas in South India

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon