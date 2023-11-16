Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists

    Kozhikode district collector Snehil Kumar Singh received a threatening message from Maoists. The letter claimed that Kozhikode city would be blown up if the police continue to hunt them down.

    Kerala: Kozhikode collector receives threatening message from Maoists rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Kozhikode: District collector Snehil Kumar Singh received a threatening message from Maoists claiming that Kozhikode city will be blown up if the police continue to hunt them down. The government is ready to organise Nava Kerala Sadas from next week. The collector has handed over the letter to the special crime branch and started the investigation.

    Meanwhile, the Kannur city police have issued a lookout notice to two Maoists named Sundari and Latha. The police doubt that both of them went to Thalassery.

    On Monday, there was reportedly a clash between police commandos and CPI (Maoist) activists in the forest areas of Kannur district, Kerala. The encounter occurred in the Uruppumkutty forest region near the Karnataka border. Thunderbolt commandos were involved, and they confiscated three guns during the operation.

    Last week, g gun battle broke out between Kerala Police Thunderbolts special forces team and Maoists in a forest area at Thalappuzha, near Periya in Wayanad district. The police detained two from the gang of four - Chandru and Unnimaya, both allegedly top cadres of the Bansura Dalam of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). A large police force has been deployed at the forest borders. According to the police FIR, there were five Maoists during the encounter. The FIR states that apart from Chandru and Unnimaya, an armed man was guarding the house. The police also stated that he fired several times at Thunderbolt.

    The police have recovered four guns from their possession which were stolen from various forces. The investigation team is trying to complete the ballistic test of the guns today. The test is also to confirm which guns were used to open fire. Once this is done, the police will immediately complete the collection of evidence with the Maoists. The Kalpatta court has granted police custody for five days.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 10:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM, ministers to use luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore for state-wide yatra anr

    Kerala CM, ministers to use luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore for state-wide yatra

    NewsClick Chinese funding case: ED summons Neville Roy Singham from China

    NewsClick-Chinese funding case: ED summons Neville Roy Singham from China

    KSR Bengaluru to Dharwad Vande Bharat express train extended until Belagavi vkp

    KSR Bengaluru to Dharwad Vande Bharat express train extended until Belagavi

    Kerala: Gang arrested for kidnapping, robbing alleged gold smuggler in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: Gang arrested for kidnapping, robbing alleged gold smuggler in Kochi

    EAM S Jaishankar on India softening oil and gas markets global inflation and Canada ties

    'Waiting for the Thank You...' EAM S Jaishankar on India softening oil and gas markets (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine War: Rifles, grenades in MRI lab IDF proves Hamas presence at Gaza's Shifa Hospital

    'Rifles, grenades in MRI lab..' IDF proves Hamas presence at Gaza's Shifa Hospital (WATCH)

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrates Diwali with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Preity Zinta and more RBA

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrates Diwali with Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Preity Zinta and more

    Rubina Dilaik asks people not to burst crackers, netizens term her 'Anti-Hindu'; actress responds RKK

    Rubina Dilaik asks people not to burst crackers, netizens term her 'Anti-Hindu'; actress responds

    Kerala CM, ministers to use luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore for state-wide yatra anr

    Kerala CM, ministers to use luxury bus worth Rs 1.05 crore for state-wide yatra

    Who is Saravanan Arul? The actor with no hits but richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth RKK

    Who is Saravanan Arul? The actor with no hits but richer than Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rajinikanth

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon