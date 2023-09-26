Kerala: Kochi airport to launch seven new projects this October; Read

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is launching seven key projects to enhance its development for passengers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for these projects on October 2.

Kochi: The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is launching seven key projects to enhance its development for passengers. These span various sectors, including aero launch facilities, terminal expansion, and the implementation of Digiyatra technology. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for these projects on October 2.

On Gandhi Jayanti Day, the airport will unveil these seven development schemes. Currently, the Kochi airport is experiencing substantial growth in passenger numbers and cargo traffic. The international terminal will be expanded with an area of 5 lakh square feet, including 8 new aerobridges. Additionally, the construction of an import cargo terminal aims to boost the airport's annual cargo capacity to 2 lakh metric tons.

Kochi Airport is also planning the construction of the country's largest aero launch. This expansive facility will feature 42 luxury guest rooms, a restaurant, mini-conference hall, boardroom, gym, and a spa, covering an area of half a lakh square feet. In an effort to streamline departure processes and reduce time loss, Digiyatra software will be introduced, leveraging digital technology to recognize passenger faces at 22 gates within the domestic terminal for efficient entry.

The airport is also modernizing its firefighting system for Airport Emergency Service, including the addition of two Austrian-made fire engines. Furthermore, a range of amenities, including resorts, waterfront cottages, a conference hall, and a sports centre, will also be constructed in conjunction with the CIAL Golf Course. These developments signify Cochin International Airport's commitment to providing world-class facilities and services to its passengers and the aviation industry.