    Kerala: Kannur bags first medal at State School Sports Meet

    The 65th Kerala State Sports Meet is taking place in Kunnamkulam on Tuesday( Oct 17). Director of Public Education S. Shanavas hoisted the festival flag. Kannur bagged the first gold medal in the junior girls 3000-metre race

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Thrissur: The 65th Kerala State Sports Meet is taking place in Kunnamkulam on Tuesday( Oct 17). Director of Public Education S. Shanavas hoisted the festival flag. Kannur bagged the first gold medal in the junior girls 3000-metre race. Gopika Gopi of GVHSS won the first prize.

    Ashwini S. Nair of Usha School of Athletics secured the second position, and Anumol Saji from Mar Basil School in Ernakulam bagged the third prize.

    All the hotels and lodges in Kunnamkulam and nearby towns were fully booked. About 3,000 candidates, teachers, officials, and parents came to the town for the event.

    The local MLA from Kunnamkulam checked the preparations, such as the synthetic track, food stalls, and media room. Over 150 police officers will be on duty to ensure security for the event.

    Around 2,680 students will compete across 98 events in the sports meet. The state school sports meet is being conducted in Thrissur after a gap of 15 years. 

    15 buses have been prepared for the transportation of sportspeople who will participate in the sports fair. The Executive Engineer of the Kerala Water Authority informed that the availability of drinking water at the residence has been ensured.

    The medical department, under the leadership of the Taluk Superintendent, is ready to deal with any health problems that the athletes may have. There will be around fifteen ambulances. Allopathy, Ayurveda, and homoeopathy medical departments will also function. The services of the Royal and Malankara Medical College Hospitals were also ensured for sportspeople in emergency situations.


     

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
