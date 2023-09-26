Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach

The Kozhikode Corporation and the Kerala Maritime Board are jointly spearheading this project, drawing inspiration from foreign models. The capacity for 700 car parking spaces has been confirmed with the signing of the MoU.



Kozhikode: Kozhikode Beach will soon get relief from the usual traffic congestion and parking issues as a new initiative takes shape. A memorandum of understanding was signed for the project to park 700 cars on the beach. Foreign-style open parking is being prepared on the beach under the Port Department. The project will be completed in six months, as no major construction is required.

This innovative parking solution will utilize a 4-acre stretch of the beach, extending from the Kozhikode Gandhi Road flyover to Lions Park. The Kozhikode Corporation and the Kerala Maritime Board are jointly spearheading this project, drawing inspiration from foreign models. The capacity for 700 car parking spaces has been confirmed with the signing of the MoU.

The mastermind behind this project is Manoj Babu, formerly City Traffic SI, who crafted the project's initial blueprint. Open parking is said to be a model project that can be implemented across the country by making use of unused spaces.

Beyond parking, the initiative also promises additional amenities such as electric charging stations, a food court, a fish market, restroom facilities, and a lush garden. Security will be a top priority, with the installation of CCTVs to ensure safety. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 1.5 crore. The cost and revenue of the project will be shared by Kozhikode Corporation and the Maritime board. As it is a busy beach, it is expected that the cost will be recovered within a year. Similarly, parking facilities for trucks will be provided later.