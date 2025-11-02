A Kannur jail inmate faces a case for threatening his wife over a smuggled phone. Separately, a railway porter in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested and suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting an actress at a railway station.

Inmate Threatens Wife from Kannur Jail

Kerala Police has registered a case against an inmate at Kannur Central Prison for threatening his wife over the phone.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A case was filed against Gopakumar, 45, of Kallur, Thrissur after his wife lodged a complaint with the jail superintendent. She also produced a phone call record of the accused.

Following the incident, jail superintendent lodged a formal complaint with Kannur Town police. Jail authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the 15th cell in the first block, where the inmate was held.

During this inspection, they discovered and confiscated a mobile phone that had been concealed in his cell. Following this the inmate, Gopakumar, was transferred to a cell in the 10th block.

The Kannur Police have registered a case against the inmate, who was detained under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

Railway Porter Arrested for Assaulting Actress

In another incident, a railway porter was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an actress at Thiruvananthapuram North (Kochuveli) railway station on Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 30, at approximately 6:14 AM, when the actress arrived at Platform No. 5 to board the train for a film-related trip.

The accused reportedly approached her under the pretext of helping her cross to the opposite platform. He allegedly convinced her that it was unnecessary to cross the tracks and that she could pass through the AC coach of the halted train to reach the other side.

Once inside the train, the accused followed her and, as she attempted to get down, allegedly grabbed her, causing humiliation and mental distress.

Based on the actress's complaint, police registered a case under Section 75(1)(i) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for using criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

Railway officials confirmed that a departmental inquiry has been initiated and that the accused has been suspended from duty immediately. (ANI)