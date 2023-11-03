Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfall today; orange alert in Idukki district

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala today. An orange alert has been issued in Idukki district today.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 8:31 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state today. An orange alert has been declared in Idukki district today. The IMD also warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places, with 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours.

    Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been announced in nine districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts.

    The IMD issued an orange alert in Idukki and Pathanamthitta on November 4.

    According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Center, there is a possibility of high waves and storm surges of 1.2 to 2.0 meters along the Kerala coast and 1.2 to 2.2 meters along the south Tamil Nadu coast until 11.30 tonight. 

    Fishermen and coastal residents should exercise caution. As rough seas are likely to intensify, people should stay away from dangerous areas as per the instructions of the authorities. Fishing vessels (boats, etc.) must be safely moored in the harbor. Keeping a safe distance between boats can avoid the risk of collision. The safety of fishing equipment should be ensured. The authorities have also suggested that trips to the beach and activities in the sea should be completely avoided. 


     

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 8:32 AM IST
