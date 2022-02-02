  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala hospital faces flak for having Hollywood star Morgan Freeman on dermatology department billboard

    The Vadakara Co-operative Hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode district has apologised for the billboard blooper

    Kerala hospital faces flak for having Hollywood star Morgan Freeman on dermatology department billboard
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 2, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Vadakara Co-operative Hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode district found itself caught in an online storm after a blooper on one of its billboards. The billboard advertising the hospital's dermatology department was panned on social media not for what was written on it but for who was featured on it. The photograph used was that of Hollywood star Morgan Freeman! 

    Freeman, an American actor and director who has won numerous awards, including the Golden Globes, was used as a billboard for the treatment of warts, bumps and skin tags. The hospital authorities came to know about the serious mistake after the pictures of the billboard went viral on social media.

    Asked about the controversial billboard, the Vadakara Co-operative Hospital's marketing department told Asianet News Online that the ad was created by an outside advertising agency and that they did not know who was in the picture. The hospital authorities accepted that it was a serious mistake and apologized. The marketing department further said that the billboard was removed immediately after being noticed.

    Hospital officials confessed that the ad was not intended to create a controversy and that what happened was due to the ignorance of those who prepared the ad and failed to identify Morgan Freeman. The billboard had been in front of the hospital for four days. 

    An error occurred while using the image obtained while searching the Internet for symptoms of skin diseases. The hospital officials said that it was only after the criticism that they came to know that was Morgan Freeman in the picture. The advertisement department of Vadakara Co-operative Hospital responded that a detailed study would be conducted to ascertain how the serious error occurred.

    Also Read: Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

    Also Read: What India Inc thinks of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022

     

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India records 161386 new COVID cases daily positivity rate drops to 9 dot 26 per cent gcw

    India records 1,61,386 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate drops to 9.26%

    UP Election 2022 BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2 gcw

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022 gcw

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate's campaigning-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate’s campaigning

    Assembly Election 2022: 15 special observers to supervise and monitor polls in poll-bound states, says EC-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: 15 special observers to supervise and monitor polls in poll-bound states, says EC

    Recent Stories

    India records 161386 new COVID cases daily positivity rate drops to 9 dot 26 per cent gcw

    India records 1,61,386 new COVID cases, daily positivity rate drops to 9.26%

    Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh RCB

    Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia-vpn

    Rajasthan Under The Radar Of Tourists From All Over The India- Thrillophilia

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting gcw

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

    Dhanush ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19 RCB

    Dhanush's ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in hospital, tests positive for Covid-19

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon