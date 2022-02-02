Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

The Companion Mode provides distant users with access to all of the advanced interactive capabilities that members in the room have. The new feature is compatible with Google Meet hardware as well as the Nest Hub Max.

Google Meet is getting new capabilities that will assist to develop the hybrid work culture and improve the effectiveness of video meetings. On the Web, Google Meet will gain a new Companion Mode feature that will allow users to add distant members through an extra screen. The Companion Mode provides distant users with access to all of the advanced interactive capabilities that members in the room have. The new feature is compatible with Google Meet hardware as well as the Nest Hub Max. Google Meet's companion mode is supposed to encourage cooperation equality in a hybrid work context.

In a blog post, Google announced the addition of new Google Meet capabilities. According to Google, the feature would "seamlessly connect people in meeting rooms with their faraway coworkers, enabling everyone access to interactive features and controls while utilising the finest of in-room audio and video conferencing capabilities."

Chat, screen sharing, hand raising, polling, host controls, and other features and controls are available in companion mode. They can attend a meeting by utilising Companion mode from the green room before the meeting starts or going to g.co/companion.

Google stated that coworkers in the same meeting room would enable Companion Mode on their own devices, giving them their video tile in Meet. Companion mode extends the capability of Google Meet hardware and Nest Hub Max by allowing guests to watch a presentation up close, interact, launch polls or vote, raise hands with their names associated, utilise host controls, and activate captions and translations in their preferred languages.

As previously said, the company initially revealed this functionality during I/O 2021. At the event, the business introduced a slew of new features for its products, including Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Lens, Android, and Google Search.

Also Read | Google Meet rolls out live translated captions feature; Know all about it

Also Read | Google Meet adds new features, users can now add up to 25 co-hosts in meetings